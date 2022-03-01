Man injured after fight in Weston supermarket car park

The fight happened in the Farmfoods car park, in Locking Road, Weston - Credit: Google Street View

A man suffered head and chest injuries after a fight in a supermarket car park in Weston.

The altercation happened in the Farmfoods car park, in Locking Road, at 7.20pm on Wednesday, February 16.

One of the men - along with a child - left the scene on scooters.

The other man subsequently received treatment at Weston General Hospital for head and chest injuries, police said.

"Both men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries take place," a spokesperson said.

Now, officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information, or who has any other information which could help police, should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222039437.

