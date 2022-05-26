Named: 52 people fined for dropping cigarettes and dogs off leads

More than 50 people have been fined a total of more than £19,000 for offences such as dropping cigarettes and having dogs off leads.

North Somerset Council (NSC) took 52 people to court over breaches of Public Space Protection Orders, which include rules over littering, parks and beaches.

The cases were heard at North Somerset Magistrates Court over four days in April and May.

In total, 46 of the charges brought were for littering by dropping a cigarette, three charges were for having a dog off its lead in an area where dogs must be on leads, and four charges were for having a dog in an exclusion zone.

Total fines ranged from £174 to £404 depending on means and whether a guilty plea was entered.

NSC was awarded costs in all cases.

Each person had been given a fixed penalty notice for £75, sent at least one reminder letter, but still failed to pay.

Local Authority Support Officers patrol North Somerset and issue on-the-spot fixed penalty notices of £75 when they witness anyone breaching a PSPO.

These offences include littering (including cigarette butts and discarded dog poo bags), dog fouling - including not being able to show an officer that you have suitable means to pick up, having a dog in an exclusion zone and having a dog off its lead in areas that require dogs to be kept on leads.

Councillor Mike Solomon, NSC's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "It's disappointing to see that a large majority of these offenders live in Weston-super-Mare and the surrounding areas.

"We’ve heavily publicised our PSPOs so there really is no excuse.

"Robust enforcement of the PSPOs is a key part of the action we are taking to clean up our local area and make North Somerset a greener place to be.

"We hope our partnership with Local Authority Support and enforcement of the PSPOs will lead to a reduction of overall offending."

More information on the PSPOs can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/pspo.

The 46 people found guilty of littering by dropping a cigarette were:

Aaron Thomas of Spire View, Cirencester; Ali Riza of Boulevard, Weston-super-Mare; Amanda Emily of Upper Church Road, Weston-super-Mare; Amanda Shortman of Hilltop Gardens, Bristol; Anisa Miah of Severn Road, Weston-super-Mare; Ann Marie Court of Brompton Road, Weston-super-Mare; Ashley Warman of Hosegood Drive, Weston-super-Mare; Chloe Elswood of Vine Gardens, Weston-super-Mare; Chris Ballantine of Meadow Villas, Weston-super-Mare; Claire Harris of High Street, Gloucester; Daniel Mitchel of Hopkins Street, Weston-super-Mare; Danielle Fitzwater of Paragon Court, Weston-super-Mare; Darek Malon of Rodbourne Road, Swindon; Diane Corbett of Hobart Road, Weston-super-Mare; Emily Winter of St Austell Road, Weston-super-Mare; Emma Brock of Locking Road, Weston-super-Mare; Garry Yard of Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea; Gemma Titlow of Locking Road, Weston-super-Mare; Gordon Beer of Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare; Ian Lees of Shrubbery Road, Weston-super-Mare; Janis Prunite of Upper Church Road, Weston-super-Mare; Joshua Wright of Smith Way, Highbridge; Karis Graves of Bristol Road Lower, Weston-super-Mare; Kat Tierney of Leicester Causeway, Coventry; Kevin Mills of Ermyn Close, Surrey; Kevin Morss of Clive Street, Cardiff; Laurie Malyon of Clovelly Road, Weston-super-Mare; Louise Barton of Grevis Road, Birmingham; Martin Bunce of Lower Church Road, Weston-super-Mare; Martin Fisher of Grassmere Drive, Weston-super-Mare; Martin Staples of Glebe Road, Weston-super-Mare; Melanie Jowett of Station Road, Weston-super-Mare; Michael Hartnell of Severn Road, Weston-super-Mare; Michelle Bricknell of Salcombe Gardens, Weston-super-Mare; Nesta Patrick of Gordon Road, Weston-super-Mare; Nikki Styles of Walliscote Road South, Weston-super-Mare; Rhys Clarke of Myrtle Tree Crescent, Weston-super-Mare; Rob Maritah of Dumfries Place, Weston-super-Mare; Samir Sabriev of Knightstone Road, Weston-super-Mare; Sarah Megarry of Pinewood Drive, Milton Keynes; Sherryanne Hawkins of Bristol Road Lower; Shirley Lee of Moorland Park, Weston-super-Mare; Shiwan Lermh of Stradling Avenue, Weston-super-Mare; Sinead Nelmes of Tinding Drive, Bristol; Suzanne McColl of Grasmere Drive, Weston-super-Mare; and Tao McMillan of Maple Close, Weston-super-Mare.



The following two people were found guilty of having a dog off its lead in an area where dogs must be on leads: Jesse Morse of Clifton Road, Weston-super-Mare and John Smith of Myrtle Drive, Burnham-on-Sea.

The following three people were found guilty of having a dog in an exclusion zone: Caitlin Thomas of North Street, Bristol; Rachel Gilbert of Palmer Street, Weston-super-Mare; and Warren Caylor of Alexandra Parade, Weston-super-Mare.

Sian Bowen of Drove Road in Weston-super-Mare was found guilty of two charges – having a dog off its lead in an area where dogs must be on leads and having a dog in an exclusion zone.