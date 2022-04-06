News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Firefighters tackle blaze at Birnbeck Pier

Paul Jones

Published: 8:45 AM April 6, 2022
The RNLI has submitted a listed building consent application. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The blaze at Birnbeck Pier was found in the early hours of Tuesday morning - Credit: Archant

A fire - believed to have been started deliberately - damaged a building at Birnbeck Pier.

Fire crews from Weston were sent to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 5), an Avon Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said.

They said the blaze was in a derelict building on the site, which is set to be restored under ambitious plans.
 
"On arrival, crews found a fire in a derelict single-storey building," the spokesperson said. 

"Firefighters used two high pressure hose reels, two 45mm jets and small gear to extinguish the blaze.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate."

