News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Council hopes mobile cameras will stop fly-tippers

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM July 15, 2021   
More than 2,000 incidents of fly-tipping were reported to the council last year.

North Somerset Council hopes to deter fly-tippers by installing mobile cameras in hotspots. - Credit: Archant

Mobile cameras will be deployed across North Somerset in an attempt to crackdown on fly-tippers in the area.

North Somerset Council's executive for environmental services has told the Mercury and Times that newly recruited enforcement officers will help with identifying rule-breakers.

Cllr Mike Solomon confirmed that one person has already been prosecuted for fly-tipping in the area.

He said: "We have already prosecuted someone recently.

"They received a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, and have been made to work 200 hours of unpaid community service.

You may also want to watch:

"They were also fined £2,000."

Cllr Mike Solomon

Cllr Mike Solomon said the council was "taking a serious view" on its fly-tipping issue. - Credit: NSC

Mr Solomon hopes that, by taking action, the council can begin to deter any future offenders.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp
  2. 2 Threat to pier and Prince Consort Gardens sparks formation of new community group
  3. 3 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist could build drive-thru restaurant in town
  1. 4 Police appeal after teenager approached by men while riding home from school
  2. 5 Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest
  3. 6 Man pulls necklace from woman’s neck in Weston robbery
  4. 7 Leo awarded for bravery after saving mum’s life aged five
  5. 8 Valley Fest to go ahead
  6. 9 Weston RFC mourn passing of Bob Hedges
  7. 10 PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together

He added: "We are taking a serious view on this matter and will set up mobile cameras to catch offenders in the act."

The council has also stepped up its campaign against reckless dog owners - issuing three fines for dogs being off leads in unpermitted areas since July 9.

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Worle Shopping Centre.

Avon and Somerset Police

Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Andy Bidmead of Fork 'n' Ale.

Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the proposed Burger Kind drive-thru.

Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Balloon launch at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Mass balloon launch across North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon