Council hopes mobile cameras will stop fly-tippers
Mobile cameras will be deployed across North Somerset in an attempt to crackdown on fly-tippers in the area.
North Somerset Council's executive for environmental services has told the Mercury and Times that newly recruited enforcement officers will help with identifying rule-breakers.
Cllr Mike Solomon confirmed that one person has already been prosecuted for fly-tipping in the area.
He said: "We have already prosecuted someone recently.
"They received a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, and have been made to work 200 hours of unpaid community service.
"They were also fined £2,000."
Mr Solomon hopes that, by taking action, the council can begin to deter any future offenders.
He added: "We are taking a serious view on this matter and will set up mobile cameras to catch offenders in the act."
The council has also stepped up its campaign against reckless dog owners - issuing three fines for dogs being off leads in unpermitted areas since July 9.