Somerset football fan handed banning order over Bristol City disorder

Ashton Gate, home of Bristol City, where several of the offences took place - Credit: Google

Football banning orders totalling 30 years have been handed to six people - including a man from Highbridge - following incidents during the 2021/22 season.

Two of the men responsible also received a custodial sentence.

The bans prevent the offenders from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order or going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days.

They must also surrender their passports ahead of England international matches outside UK.

Here are the incidents the banning orders, issued in recent weeks, related to:

* Bristol Rovers v Swindon Town – October 2, 2021

A 27-year-old man was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday, June 15, at Bristol Magistrates Court for his involvement in pre-match disorder in Gloucester Road.

The man pleaded guilty to a public order offence and was also handed a six-year football banning order, after a Swindon Town fan was kicked on the ground.

A second man from Kingswood, who was 17 at the time of the incident, admitted the same charge. He received a five-year football banning order and a 12-month community order, which includes him having to complete 220 hours of unpaid work.

* Bristol City v Derby County – December 4, 2021

A 24-year-old man from Derby was last month sentenced for running the length of the field to try to incite home fans at Ashton Gate.

He appeared in court on May 31 and admitted the pitch incursion offence. He received a three-year football banning order and will need to pay £439 by way of a fine and costs.

* Bristol City v Middlesbrough – February 19, 2022

A man caught trying to ignite a smoke device among home supporters after Bristol City scored has received a three-year football banning order.

Spencer Pettifor, of Stiling Close in Highbridge, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a pyrotechnic under the Sporting Events Act and he was sentenced on Wednesday, June 8.

The 31-year-old also will have to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order and must pay a total of £180 in costs and a fine.

* Bristol Rovers v Forest Green Rovers – April 23, 2022

Two men appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 9, and pleaded guilty to one public order charge regarding threatening behaviour and a second for pitch incursion while dressed as knights templars following the 0-0 draw at The Memorial Stadium.

James Mallett, of Moravian Road in Kingswood, was jailed for 10 weeks and order to pay a total of £128 in costs and fine.

The 36-year-old lunged at police and he received a 10-year football banning order after magistrates heard he had previously had a six-year ban.

An 18-month community order was handed to Daniel Athey, of Church Road, Kingswood, in addition to a three-year football banning order. The 39-year-old also will be required to carry out 220 hours’ community service and pay costs and a fine totalling £280.

Two other men received football banning orders relating to this game last month, while enquiries are ongoing into a number of other offences committed that day.

Inspector Mark Nicholson said: "Threatening behaviour and actions that could potentially endanger public safety will not be tolerated.

"Thousands of football fans enjoy games across Avon and Somerset without issue every season. I am sure they will welcome the bans handed down by the courts to these six individuals who have acted irresponsibly.

"We will continue to proactively work with football clubs so match days remain an occasion all fans can enjoy and safely attend."