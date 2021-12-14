Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham loses driving licence over speeding charge

AS Roma - and former Chelsea star - Tammy Abraham appeared at Weston Magistrates Court via video link - Credit: PA

FORMER Chelsea football star Tammy Abraham lost his driving licence - and was fined £1,000 - after failing 'to give information relating to the identification of the driver' of a vehicle accused of speeding on the M4.

On Friday (December 10), Weston Magistrates' Court found Abraham - full name Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham - guilty of failing to provide details in relation to two speeding tickets issued by Avon and Somerset Police in March last year.

The tickets were issued after a vehicle - believed to be a high-powered Mercedes - was twice allegedly clocked travelling at 70mph in a 60mph zone.

The offences were alleged to have happened on March 9, 2020, between junctions 15 and 17 (Swindon and Stanton St Quinton) and between junctions 19 and 20 (Hambrook Interchange and the Almondsbury Interchange).

In April last year, the former Premier League star - who now plays for AS Roma in Italy - pleaded not guilty to the charges. But he was found guilty at Weston, where he appeared via video link.

He received six penalty points, as well as his licence being suspended for six months 'due to repeat offending'.

The speeding charges themselves were dismissed after no evidence was offered to the court.

As well as a £1,000 fine for failing 'to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle ... who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence', Abraham was also ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge, and court costs of £620.

The 24-year-old, who has won 10 caps for England and scored three international goals, was playing for Chelsea at the time of the alleged speeding offences, before moving to Italian side Roma in August 2021, for a reported fee of £34 million.

In November last year, he was fined £660 for speeding in a black Lamborghini in west London.

The striker was convicted of driving at 47mph in in a 20mph zone in Putney.

As well as the fine, Abraham received six points on his licence, and was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and costs of £100.