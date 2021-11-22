A 15-year-old girl was kicked, punched and stamped on during an assault in Grove Park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on the teenager in Grove Park public toilets at around 8.20pm on October 24.

She was also attacked with a broken bottle which caused further injuries and required hospital treatment.

A man and woman provided first aid to the victim in the toilets, police would like to hear from these people as they left before officers arrived and could be key witnesses.

The teenage girl has since been discharged from hospital.

Police are also keen to speak with any further witnesses as a number of people were seen in the park during the time of the assault.

If you have any information which could be of help, contact the police on 101 and reference crime number 5221249797.

