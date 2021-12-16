News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Watch and cash stolen in early-evening burglary

person

Paul Jones

Published: 1:43 PM December 16, 2021
The theft occurred at a property in Market Street, Highbridge

The theft occurred at a property in Market Street, Highbridge - Credit: Google Street View

An early evening raid on a Somerset home saw thieves make off with a watch and cash.

Police are appealing for information after the burglary, which happened at a property in Market Street, Highbridge, some time between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, December 2.

A Citizen Skyhawk A-T Red Arrow watch and cash was stolen, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"A potential suspect was seen running towards the railway station from the direction of businesses near the junction with Southwell Crescent," they added.

"He’s described as white, mid-30s, and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and white trainers. He had auburn-coloured hair and was said to have an Eastern European accent."

Anyone with information, or CCTV footage, should contact police on 101 and give reference number 5221257880. 

"We’re also keen to hear from anyone that recalls seeing the watch for sale," the spokesperson added.

