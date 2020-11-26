Published: 10:00 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 11:31 AM November 26, 2020

A Highbridge man has received a 16-months prison sentence and has been banned from driving after speeding at 100mph on the M5 while under the influence of drugs.

Craig Gibbs, who has additionally been disqualified from driving for four years and eight months; was found in possession of cannabis when he was eventually arrested following a police chase.

Gibbs admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug and was jailed at Taunton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The 32-year-old was already disqualified from driving, when officers from the Roads Policing Unit received reports of him being behind the wheel of a green Ford Focus on the A38 near Bridgwater, on October 5. A police pursuit then occurred after he failed to stop for them.

Arresting officer, police constable Sam Donati, said: "Gibbs' erratic and downright reckless driving last month put both himself and dozens of law-abiding motorists at risk.

"Knowing he was disqualified from driving he attempted to evade police with no thought for anyone's safety.”

Gibbs, of Highbridge, reached speeds of up to 100mph as officers followed him along the M5, up to Wellington and back. He eventually exited the motorway at Junction 23, towards Bridgwater.

He was then seen to be ignoring red lights, as he continued to drive on the wrong side of the road, in an attempt to evade police.

Officers were able to detain Gibbs when his car became stuck between parked vehicles, after he turned into a side road and collided with several cars, despite his efforts to force the vehicle through, the car remained wedged in.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police. Cannabis was seized from him and following a drugs test, he was later arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs.

PC Donati added: "I hope this court result acts as a deterrent to any drivers that getting behind the wheel and driving dangerously, especially when disqualified or under the influence, can lead to a significant sentence."