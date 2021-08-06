News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
In The Dock

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:00 AM August 6, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM August 6, 2021
North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, from July 16 to August 3.  

* John Carmen, Winterstoke Road, Weston (52). Alias: John Kemp. Produced 29 plants of cannabis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and subject to restraining order. Ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs. 

* Anthony Hopkins, Holly Close, Weston (45). Speeding: Fined £900, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £620 court costs and licence endorsed with six penalty points. 

* Trevor Jenkins, Milton Road, Weston (62). Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge, £150 costs and licence endorsed with six penalty points. 

* Christian Leigh, Tamar Road, Weston (46). Driving without insurance: Fined £120, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with six penalty points. 

* Darren Aspray, Milton Road, Weston (54). Assault: Fined £120, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £775 costs. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress: Fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation. 

* Stefan Hodges, Palmers Elms, Hewish (21). Assault: Community order with rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £775 costs and £95 victim surcharge. 

* Lewis Rymer, Wentwood Drive, Weston. Assault: Community order with rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £775 costs and £95 victim surcharge.   

* James Maguire, Greenfields Way, Weston (49). Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £40, ordered to pay £34 victim surcharge and £84 costs.  

* Wayne Neilson, Blaisdon, Weston (45). Assault: Community order with rehabilitation requirement, subject to restraining order, ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £700 costs. 

Serdar Bilgili, Victoria Park, Weston, (31). Assault: Conditional discharge for six months, ordered to pay £22 victim surcharge, £775 costs. 

