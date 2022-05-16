IN THE DOCK: Man in court after using daughter's blue badge to park in Weston

Here is a round-up of the latest cases dealt with by magistrates in North Somerset...

* A woman has been ordered to pay more than fines after walking a dog on Weston beach and not having it on a lead at a town cafe.

Sian Bowen, of Drove Road, Weston, faced a charge of her dog being on Weston Beach on September 25 last year, in breach of a public spaces protection order.

The 37-year-old was fined £220 after the charge was proved in her absence by Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £150.

Bowen was also charged with her dog not being on a lead at Victorian Café, on Marine Parade, Weston, on September 23 last year, when required to do so by a public spaces protection order.

The charge was proved in her absence on the same date.

She was fined £220 for that offence, as well as being ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and £150 costs.





* A 22-year-old man was fined £120 after dropping a cigarette butt outside a shop in Weston.

Rhys Clarke, of Myrtle Tree Crescent, Weston, admitted the offence when he appeared before Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6.

The offence, in breach of a public spaces protection order, occurred outside Superdrug in the town's High Street on October 4 last year.

As well as being fined £120, Clarke was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £150.





* A Weston man was fined £40 for speeding.

Francis Neil Clarke, of Longridge Way, Weston, admitted driving at 37mph on the A4 Portway, near Barrow Hill Road, on March 13 last year when he appeared before Avon and Somerset Magistrates in Weston.

The speed limit was 30mph.

Clarke was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge at the hearing, on May 11.

His license was also endorsed with three penalty points.





* A Bristol woman was fined after dropping a cigarette outside a shop in Weston.

Sinead Nelmes, of Tinding Drive, Bristol, dropped the cigarette outside Superdrug, in Weston High Street, on September 18 last year.

She was fined £220 by magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6, as well as being ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.





* A Burnham man was fined for not having his dog on a lead in a Weston park.

John Smith, of Myrtle Drive, Burnham, had his dog off the lead in Clarence Park West, Weston, on September 22 last year, magistrates sitting in Weston heard.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.



* A man was fined after admitting illegally dropping waste in Bristol.

Anthony Newbury, of Marine Parade, Pill, appeared before Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6 to face two charges of dropping the waste at Royal Portbury Dock.

The charges related to incidents on August 8 and 17 last year and saw waste including a bathtub full of plasterboard and garden waste, as well as bamboo and tree branches, dumped outside Unit 18, Garonor Way.

The 57-year-old indicated a guilty plea and was fined £346 for each offence, as well as being ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £69 and court costs of £862.40.





* A 45-year-old woman was fined after parking in a disabled bay without a blue badge.

Emma Kavanagh, of Hurst Road, Weston, admitted the offence, on December 13 last year.

Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6 fined her £40 and ordered her to pay a £34 victim surcharge, as well as court costs of £150.





* A woman was fined for dropping a cigarette outside the Sovereign Centre in Weston.

Danielle Fitzwater, of Paragon Road, Weston, was found guilty of the offence in her absence at Avon and Somerset Magistrates Court in Weston on May 6.

It was claimed she dropped the cigarette in the High Street on September 15 last year.

The 38-year-old was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, as well as court costs of £150.





* A woman was fined £120 after a child failed to attend school regularly.

The Weston parent admitted not ensuring a child attended school regularly between September 27 last year and January 31 this year.

Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6 fined her £120 and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.





* Having her dog in an excluded area on Weston beach resulted in a £40 fine for one woman.

Rachel Gilbert, of Palmer Street, Weston, had the offence of having her dog on Weston beach on September 29 last year proved in her absence at magistrates court in Weston on May 6.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.





* A 25-year-old man was fined after dropping a cigarette outside Superdrug in Weston.

Rob Maritah, of Dumfries Place, had the offence proved in his absence at Avon and Somerset Magistrates Court sitting in Weston on May 6.

He dropped the cigarette in the High Street on October 2 last year.

Magistrates fined him £220 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.





* A 78-year-old was fined £166 for parking in a disabled bay without a blue badge.

Nona Leach, of Lower Burlington Road, Portishead, admitted the offence after parking on November 12 last year.

Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6 fined Leach £166 and ordered them to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.



* A Portishead parent was fined after admitting two children did not attend school regularly.

The woman admitted two charges of children failing to attend school regularly between October 8 and 22 last year.

She was fined £146 for each child, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £200.





* A man was fined after parking in a disabled parking spot using his daughter's blue badge - when she was not with him.

Jason Hoyle, of Anson Road, Weston, admitted using the badge in breach of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 when parking in Regent Street, Weston, on November 16 last year.

Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6 fined the 35-year-old £146 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.





* A 20-year-old woman was fined after dropping a cigarette outside a coffee shop in Weston.

Shirley Lee, of Moorland Park, Weston, had the offence proven in her absence by magistrates sitting in Weston on May 6.

Lee dropped the cigarette outside Costa, in the High Street,on October 5 last year.

She was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.





* A 33-year-old Weston man was fined after admitting drink driving in Devon.

Leon Critcher, of Madeira Road, Weston, admitted driving in Braunton, Devon, on May 1 this year when over the limit when he appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates in Exeter on May 2.

On May 1, he was found to have 57 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml.

Critcher was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £85.

He was also banned from driving for 15 months.





All details are supplied by the courts.

