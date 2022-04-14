Fines issued for dropped cigarettes in Weston town centre

Recent cases dealt with by magistrates in Weston include:

A man has been banned from driving for six months after driving in Portishead without insurance.

Daniel Lee Emery, of The Withys, Pill, was found guilty of driving in Wyndham Way, Portishead, on March 13 without the required insurance in place.

North Somerset Magistrates put six points on Emery's licence, meaning he is banned for six months, fined him £660 and ordered him to pay a £66 victim surcharge and costs of £90.

A 32-year-old Clevedon woman could face losing her driving licence.

Anna Louise Thomas, whose address was listed as care of a property in Sumerlin Drive, Clevedon, was found guilty in her absence of failing to provide details of the driver when a vehicle was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The court was told that Avon and Somerset Police's Speed Enforcement Unit required details after an alleged offence on November 18, 2020.

The 32-year-old was found guilty in her absence on February 8 this year and the case was adjourned to July 26 for sentencing.





A 41-year-old Clevedon woman admitted breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence when she appeared before magistrates.

Antonia Maria Phillips, of Cannons Gate, Clevedon, failed to attend a number of appointments made as part of a 12-week sentence, which was suspended for 12 months in May last year.

The supervision period of the suspended sentence was extended to 18 months by North Somerset Magistrates on April 1.

A 50-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs.

Darren George Reeves, of Forth Avenue, Portishead, is alleged to have driven in Weston on May 15, 2020, while under the influence of drugs.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at North Somerset Magistrates Court, in Weston, on April 1.

He was released on unconditional bail until a trial, set for May 30.

A woman has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette outside Greggs in Weston.

The charge against Louise Barton, of Grevis Road, Birmingham, was proven in her absence at North Somerset Magistrates' Court in Weston on April 1.

She was found to have dropped the cigarette outside Greggs, in the High Street, on September 1 last year.

As well as being fined £220, 33-year-old Barton was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £150.

A 64-year-old man was fined after dropping a cigarette in Weston High Street.

The charge against Gordon Beer, of Clifford House, in Walliscote Road, was proven in his absence at North Somerset Magistrates Court on April 1.

He was found to have dropped a cigarette outside Poundland on September 7 last year.

Beer was fined £220, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, as well as court costs of £150.

Dropping a cigarette in Weston High Street lead to a £40 fine for one woman.

Emma Brock, of Locking Road, Weston, admitted dropping the cigarette on September 11, 2021.

The 43-year-old was fined £40, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, as well as court costs of £150.

A fine of £220 was issued to a Weston man who dropped a cigarette outside a town centre shop.

Martin Bunce was found to have dropped the cigarette outside the Sovereign Centre, in Weston High Street, on September 10 last year.

The charge was proven in his absence and as well as being fined, the 52-year-old was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.





A 22-year-old woman was fined £60 after dropping a cigarette outside Poundland in Weston.

The charge against Chloe Elswood, of Vine Gardens, Weston, was proven in her absence.

She dropped the cigarette outside Poundland, in the High Street, on September 4, 2021.

She was fined £60 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.

Dropping a cigarette outside Boots in Weston lead to a £220 fine for one man.

Michael Hartnell, of Severn Road, Weston, dropped the cigarette in the High Street on September 6 last year.

The charge against the 36-year-old was proven in his absence at North Somerset Magistrates Court in Weston on April 1.

As well as being fined £220, Hartnell was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.

A mum has been fined £440 for not ensuring her child went to school.

The woman, from Weston, was charged with not ensuring her child attended school regularly between September 14 2021 and February 4 this year.

The case was proven in her absence.

She was fined £440, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44, as well as court costs of £100.

A man was fined £220 after dropping a cigarette outside the Sovereign Centre in Weston.

Ian Lees, of Shrubbery Road, Weston, had the charge against him proven in his absence at North Somerset Magistrates Court on April 1.

He was found to have dropped the cigarette on September 1 last year.

The 49-year-old was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge, as well as £150 court costs.

A 46-year-old man dropped a cigarette outside Costa in Regent Street, Weston, leading to a £220 fine.

The case against Darek Makon, of Rodbourne Road, Swindon, was proven in his absence.

As well as being fined £220, Malon was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, and court costs of £150.

A Milton Keynes woman was fined after dropping a cigarette in Weston High Street.

Sarah Megarry, of Pinewood Drive, Milton Keynes, was found in her absence to have dropped the cigarette outside the Sovereign Centre on August 28 last year.

The 33-year-old was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, as well as court costs of £150.

Dropping a cigarette outside the Pandora store in Weston lead to a £220 for a Highbridge man.

Joshua Wright, of Smith Way, Highbridge, was found in his absence to have dropped the cigarette outside the shop in Weston High Street on August 29 last year.

As well as being fined, Wright was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, and court costs of £150.

A parent was fined £426 for failing to ensure a child attended school.

The 35-year-old admitted not ensuring the child attended school regularly between March 10 and July 21 last year when they appeared before North Somerset Magistrates Court in Weston on April 1.

As well as being fined £426, the parent was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £43 and court costs of £100.