Prisoner who absconded from jail arrested

A man who absconded from an open prison has been arrested by police.

Officers appealed for information this week after Jason Mills failed to return to prison having been on day release on Wednesday (April 6).

The 49-year-old has now been arrested today in Bristol.

"He was arrested by British Transport Police in the vicinity of Bristol Temple Meads," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"We are hugely grateful to all members of the public who shared our appeal and those that called in with information.

"The public’s support with our enquiries makes a significant difference."