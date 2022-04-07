News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Police hunting man who absconded from prison

person

Paul Jones

Published: 1:50 PM April 7, 2022
Jason Mills is wanted by police

Jason Mills is wanted by police - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Police are hunting a prisoner who failed to return to an open prison this week.

Jason Mills attended Bridewell Police Station in Bristol at 9.45am yesterday (Wednesday) but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.

If you see Mills, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5222081856, or ring 101 with any other information.

North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Dolphin Square Weston GSV

North Somerset Council

Council purchases town centre sites for housing

Carrington Walker

person
The miles of golden sand are glorious in the summer.

Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's yatton

Planning

Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application

Carrington Walker

person
More than 40,000 people have travelled on the airport flyer. Picture: Jon Rowley

Bristol Airport

Weston Flyer service to return

Carrington Walker

person