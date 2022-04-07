Police hunting man who absconded from prison

Police are hunting a prisoner who failed to return to an open prison this week.

Jason Mills attended Bridewell Police Station in Bristol at 9.45am yesterday (Wednesday) but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.

If you see Mills, don’t approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference 5222081856, or ring 101 with any other information.