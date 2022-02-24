News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Published: 4:01 PM February 24, 2022
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Birchell appeared in court in Weston on Wednesday - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 22-year-old man has admitted supplying drugs in Weston.

Karl Birchell, of no fixed address, appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court yesterday (February 23) charged with 'being concerned in the supply' of cannabis, cocaine and heroin in the town.

He was charged with the crimes between November 3 2020 and December 16 2021 in Weston-super-Mare.

He pleaded guilty and was released on unconditional bail pending a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on March 17.

