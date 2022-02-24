Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Birchell appeared in court in Weston on Wednesday - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 22-year-old man has admitted supplying drugs in Weston.

Karl Birchell, of no fixed address, appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court yesterday (February 23) charged with 'being concerned in the supply' of cannabis, cocaine and heroin in the town.

He was charged with the crimes between November 3 2020 and December 16 2021 in Weston-super-Mare.

He pleaded guilty and was released on unconditional bail pending a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on March 17.