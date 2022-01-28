News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston drug dealer jailed for 42 months

Paul Jones

Published: 10:43 AM January 28, 2022
Kyle Cox Weston ASP

Kyle Cox has been jailed for three and a half years - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A man has been jailed for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply in Weston.

Police issued a public appeal to trace Kyle Cox, 23, of no fixed abode, after the court issued a warrant for his arrest in September last year.

On Monday (January 25), he appeared before Bristol Crown Court and admitted committing the offences in April 2020. 

He was jailed for three years and six months.

Cox was initially arrested by officers carrying out proactive plain clothes patrols to tackle drug dealing in Weston-super-Mare on April 14, 2020. 

He was seen to discard a bag, seized by police, which contained wraps of Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of £440.

