One open prison absconder arrested, say police

Shawn Dibble is still wanted by police - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

One of two men who absconded from HMP Leyhill at the weekend has been arrested.

Carl Perry, 37, was arrested in London in the early hours of this morning (June 15).

He had been wanted by police since absconding on Sunday, June 12.

A woman was also arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers continue to search for Shawn Dibble, 44, who absconded from the prison in South Gloucestershire at the same time as Perry.

Dibble, who has links to Bristol, is described as 5ft 9ins, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving a prison sentence following burglary, theft and robbery convictions.

Two women arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Police have warned residents who see Dibble not to approach him. Call 999 and give log number 5222138847, or ring 101 with any other details.