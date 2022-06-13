News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Police appeal as two more prisoners abscond from open prison

Paul Jones

Published: 12:47 PM June 13, 2022
Shawn Dibble, left, and Carl Perry have absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire

Shawn Dibble, left, and Carl Perry have absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Police are urging people not to approach two men who have absconded from an open prison.

Shawn Dibble and Carl Perry absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, on Sunday evening (June 12), according to Avon and Somerset Police. 

Dibble, 44, was serving a sentence for burglaries/theft/robbery, while Perry, 37, was serving a sentence for robberies.

"Dibble, who has links to Bristol, is described as 5ft 9ins, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes," said a police spokesperson.

"Perry, who has links to the Midlands, is described as 5ft 9ins, slim build, with short brown hair at the sides and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms and a missing upper front tooth."

READ MORE: Police issue CCTV as manhunt for prisoner continues

Anyone who sees either person is urged not to approach them, but to call 999 and give log number 5222138847, or 101 with any other details.

The appeal comes after convicted rapist and kidnapper Sean Phipps absconded after not returning from day release in Bristol on Wednesday, June 1.

