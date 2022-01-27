News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Luke Stillwell charged over Turnock Gardens incident

Paul Jones

Published: 9:42 AM January 27, 2022
The man involved in the siege has been named locally as Luke Stilwell

Luke Stillwell, inset, has been charged over the incident in West Wick - Credit: Archant/Facebook

A 39-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a house in West Wick.

Luke Stillwell, of Turnock Gardens, has been charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and 10 counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

These charges are connected with the policing operation at a property in Turnock Gardens, which started on Tuesday (January 25) and concluded in the early hours of the following day.

He’s also been charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug.

Stillwell was remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing today (Thursday).

Weston-super-Mare News

