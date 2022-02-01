News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Luke Stillwell in court over incident at house in West Wick

person

Paul Jones

Published: 3:39 PM February 1, 2022
Turnock Gardens Weston scene CW

Luke Stillwell was arrested after an incident in Turnock Gardens, West Wick - Credit: Charlie Williams

Luke Stillwell - who was arrested after an incident in West Wick last week - will face trial at crown court over a number of charges.

The 39-year-old, of Turnock Gardens, West Wick, was arrested on Wednesday, January 26, following an incident with police at a property in the street which started on Tuesday, January 25.

Stillwell was charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and ten counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He’s also been charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug.

Stillwell appeared at Weston Magistrates Court on January 27 and was remanded in custody ahead of a crown court trial on February 25.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Police have evacuated Turnock Gardens and requested trained negotiators be brought in to help with an incident.

Avon and Somerset Police

Homes evacuated as armed police and negotiators brought for Weston siege

Carrington Walker

person
The man involved in the siege has been named locally as Luke Stilwell

Man involved in 17-hour stand-off with police in Weston named locally

Carrington Walker & Charlie Williams

Logo Icon
Turnock Gardens siege

Avon and Somerset Police

Turnock Gardens siege: What happened?

Carrington Walker

person
Turnock Gardens Weston scene CW

17-hour siege at Weston house comes to an end after arrest

Paul Jones

person