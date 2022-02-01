Luke Stillwell in court over incident at house in West Wick

Luke Stillwell was arrested after an incident in Turnock Gardens, West Wick - Credit: Charlie Williams

Luke Stillwell - who was arrested after an incident in West Wick last week - will face trial at crown court over a number of charges.

The 39-year-old, of Turnock Gardens, West Wick, was arrested on Wednesday, January 26, following an incident with police at a property in the street which started on Tuesday, January 25.

Stillwell was charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and ten counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He’s also been charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug.

Stillwell appeared at Weston Magistrates Court on January 27 and was remanded in custody ahead of a crown court trial on February 25.