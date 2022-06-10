Man jailed over 17-hour siege at house in Weston

Luke Stilwell, inset, has been jailed over the siege in Weston in January - Credit: Archant/Facebook

A man has been jailed for four years and given an extended licence of four years over a siege at a house in Weston.

Luke Stilwell was jailed admitted charges of assaulting emergency workers, affray, possession of an imitation firearm and production of cannabis after the incident on January 26.

The drama unfolded after police were sent to the 40-year-old's home in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, at around 11am on Tuesday, January 25, to carry out an arrest.

However, he refused to leave the house, barricading himself inside and throwing a pyrotechnic device from the window.

Luke Stilwell will be behind bars for four years

A small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

Specialist officers, including negotiators and armed officers, then worked with other emergency services to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, with Stilwell leaving his property at 4am the following morning.

Stilwell posted several videos on social media during the siege.

He has now admitted:

• Affray

• Possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

• Nine counts of assaulting an emergency worker

• Producing cannabis

He was sentenced for the crimes on Thursday (June 9) and His Honour Judge James Patrick said Stilwell's actions were more than public servants should have to put up with.

"During the incident Stilwell shone a laser device at officers' eyes and one officer's hearing was affected after the pyrotechnic device went off next to them," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"Thankfully we’re not aware of any officer suffering lasting injury."

Luke Stilwell staged a siege at his home in West Wick, Weston




