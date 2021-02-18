Man arrested after vigilant witness reports suspicious activity

Published: 4:15 PM February 18, 2021

A man has been arrested today (Thursday) after a witness called police to report suspicious activity in Weston.



Officers received a call at 12.03am after a man was seen shining a torch at the back of homes in Haywood Village.



Avon and Somerset police officers have been on patrols in the area in response to reports of thefts and stopped a man which matched the description given to them at 12.13am.



A man was consequently arrested in Whitney Crescent on suspicion of going equipped to steal at 12.26am. He currently remains in custody.



The police would like to thank the witness for reporting the behaviour and say they are ‘always grateful’ when people take the trouble to call to report suspicious behaviour.



The constabulary says even if officers are unable to attend immediately due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps officers to build an intelligence picture and target their patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.



People with information which could help the ongoing investigation should call 101 and quote the crime reference number 5221035244.