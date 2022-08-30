Man attacks '17 people' and 'bottles' door staff in Weston on weekend

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with an assault of 'several people' in Weston on the bank holiday weekend.

As thousands of people began to wander home or enter the town's bars and nightclubs on Sunday (August 28) following the See Monster drone show, a 'brutal attack' on passers-by and door staff took place on Regent Street and onto Beach Road.

One witness says he saw a man 'attack several women' at Allstars Sports Bar, and then watched as he hit a doorman with a 'bottle' which left him 'bleeding from the head'.

A large police presence, of around eight vehicles, then rushed to the scene outside the Grand Atlantic Hotel, where onlookers watched as a 25-year-old man was arrested.

Christopher, who saw the savage attacks, said: "After the drone show, I went for a drink and that's when I saw the whole thing.

"Security attempted to handcuff a man but he punched him in the face several times and ran-off.

"The security guards and door staff chased after the man, but he kept attacking people.

"I think around 17 people must've been hurt by the man, including three bouncers, and he also bottled two people.

"The man was then chased to outside the Grand Atlantic Hotel, where security detained him until police arrived.

"At that point they all ran back to provide first aid until paramedics showed up - the security staff and police did brilliantly."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Officers were called at around 9.30pm, on Sunday, to Regent Street following reports that a man had punched and assaulted multiple members of public.

"One victim was taken to hospital for a head injury, he has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

"Officers attended and arrested a man, aged 25, in connection with the assaults. He has been released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing."