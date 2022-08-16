Man attacked with axe in Weston

A man was attacked with an axe on South Parade in Weston. - Credit: Google/iStockphoto

A man in his 20s was attacked with an axe in Weston town centre on Sunday (August 14).

Police were called to South Parade just before 7pm after reports were heard of a man being attacked by an axe.

Three teenagers, all 16-year-old boys, were arrested for grievous bodily harm in Grove Park and remained in police custody.

An axe was also found in a bag carried by one of the boys.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "At 6.50pm last night we received a report a man was being attacked with an axe on South Parade, Weston.

"Officers attended and arrested three 16-year-old boys on suspicion of GBH in nearby Grove Park.

"An axe was found in a bag one of the boys was carrying. The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained an injury to his arm but declined medical treatment.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."



