News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Man attacked with axe in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:46 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 11:53 AM August 16, 2022
A man was attacked with an axe on South Parade in Weston.

A man was attacked with an axe on South Parade in Weston. - Credit: Google/iStockphoto

A man in his 20s was attacked with an axe in Weston town centre on Sunday (August 14).

Police were called to South Parade just before 7pm after reports were heard of a man being attacked by an axe.

Three teenagers, all 16-year-old boys, were arrested for grievous bodily harm in Grove Park and remained in police custody. 

An axe was also found in a bag carried by one of the boys.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "At 6.50pm last night we received a report a man was being attacked with an axe on South Parade, Weston.

"Officers attended and arrested three 16-year-old boys on suspicion of GBH in nearby Grove Park.

"An axe was found in a bag one of the boys was carrying. The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained an injury to his arm but declined medical treatment.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Cars get caught out by tide on Weston beach
  2. 2 'Tragedy' as hundreds of fish die in Weston pond
  3. 3 Boat sinks off Weston coast
  1. 4 Man attacked with axe in Weston
  2. 5 Pictures show police deal with man on rooftops in Weston
  3. 6 Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Somerset
  4. 7 See Monster viewing platform to open next week
  5. 8 Person dies after incident at Weston's Marine Lake
  6. 9 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  7. 10 Man jailed for savage attack on three women at Weston pub

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."


Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Officers are keen to trace the driver of this blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time

Avon and Somerset Police

Police appeal after hit-and-run in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Boulevard and Gerard Road will be two roads used in the pilot scheme. 

North Somerset Council

Consultation on resident parking zones launched to reduce traffic in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Thatchers will hold a family open day next month. 

Thatchers Cider

World-renowned cider maker to host family open day next month

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Dropping cigarettes has resulted in fines

North Somerset Council

More than 20 people fined for discarding fags and off-lead dogs

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon