Man charged after firearms incident in Weston town centre

Published: 5:11 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM June 29, 2021

The incident happened in Richmond Street in the early hours of June 25. - Credit: Google

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possessing a firearm in Weston-super-Mare.

Liam Nicholl, of Winscombe Road, Weston-super-Mare, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on June 26 where he was remanded in custody pending an appearance at a Crown Court on July 16.

Nicholl is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident on Richmond Street in Weston in the early hours of Friday June 25.