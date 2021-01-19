News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Teenager charged with dangerous driving following collision which injured three people

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 10:18 AM January 19, 2021   
A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving following an incident at a Somerset beauty spot.

Ryan Peter White, of Fallowfield in Weston-super-Mare, has been charged following a single-vehicle collision in Cheddar Gorge on the evening of August 14 2020.

Three people were injured after the car they were in struck the gorge side.

White is due to appear at Taunton Deane Magistrates' Court at a date to be confirmed.

