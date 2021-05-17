Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- Credit: Archant
A 25-year-old man with has been charged with rape and sexual assault.
William Fernandez, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday..
The rape charge relates to an incident in Bristol on May 12.
The sexual assault charge relates to an incident in Weston on Tuesday May 11.
Both victims have been given access to specialist support services.
Fernandez, who was arrested by Avon and Somerset officers in Newport on Friday, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following an incident in police custody.
Anyone affected by this inquiry is encouraged to contact police on 101.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 2 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
- 3 Mini tornado does damage in Weston
- 4 Banwell traffic will soon be 'a thing of the past'
- 5 Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront
- 6 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
- 7 Tributes pour in for ‘dedicated family man’ who died in mountain fall
- 8 Rapid Covid testing service goes mobile to reach more people across North Somerset
- 9 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
- 10 What can I do when Covid lockdown eases on May 17?
If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police.
You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.