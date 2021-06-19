Man in hospital after stabbing in Weston

Published: 8:47 AM June 19, 2021

A 33-year-old man was stabbed at a property in Ottawa Road in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers were called to the scene at midnight on June 16 where they found a man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers were called to the scene at midnight overnight on June 16 to June 17.

"They found a 33-year-old man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital, where he remains, receiving treatment.

"A juvenile was arrested in connection with the incident and later released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

"House-to-house enquiries and forensic investigations have been carried out.

"If you have information which could help the enquiry and have not yet spoken to officers, please call 101 quoting reference 5221134905.

"Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."