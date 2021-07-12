Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault

Published: 3:18 PM July 12, 2021

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened or who have dashcam footage of the incident. - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in North Somerset yesterday (Sunday).

The incident happened on the footpath of the A38 near Potters Hill at approximately 11.45am.

A man pushed a woman to the ground as she walked northbound in the direction of Bristol, causing injuries to her left arm.

A passing motorist then stopped to help the woman and gave her a lift home.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is keen to speak to this motorist, who drove a red car, as well as anyone else who was in the area who may have seen what happened or who has dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221156250.