Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery

Published: 2:51 PM May 13, 2021

A man was hit from behind in Baker Street after withdrawing cash. - Credit: Google

A man in his 50s suffered head injuries and cuts to his face after he was robbed in Weston-super-Mare.

The man, who walks with a stick, had withdrawn money from a cash machine in Alexandra Parade at around 1am on April 30.

He was followed as he walked home, and when he got to Baker Street, he was struck from behind and knocked to the floor.

When he tried to walk away, he was hit again and his wallet was taken from his jacket.

The money he had withdrawn was not in his wallet, but his bank card was.

The man needed hospital treatment for cuts, swelling and grazing to his face and knee.

Avon and Somerset police are now appealing for witnesses, and information about the incident.

The offender is described as a clean shaven white man in his late 20s, about 5ft 10ins tall and slim, with short fair hair. He wore a grey tracksuit top, blue jeans and trainers.

A woman asked the suspect to leave the injured man alone and helped him to his feet. She was white, in her 30s, with black hair in a bun and wore a dark-coloured clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help, or has any other information can call 101 quoting reference 5221093003.

Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.

