Man 'confessed' to killing Somerset man in Thailand after row, say police

Marcus Evans died in an incident in Thailand on Saturday (January 22) - Credit: Thai Police

Thai police say a man has confessed to killing a Weston-born man who died in Thailand in what is believed to have been an assault involving a sickle after a row over loud music.

Marcus Evans, who is believed to have last lived in the UK at Berrow, near Burnham on Sea, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi Province in the west of the country, according to Thai police.

A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Thai Police said a sickle was found, adding that 23-year-old Prasut Thipthep had been charged with the 'intentional manslaughter' of Mr Evans and with 'attempting to kill' 54-year-old Shaun Dagnan, of Nuneaton.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support.”

Police Lieutenant General Thanayut Vuthijarathamrong, who is leading the investigation into the attack, said: "From the investigation, the accused confessed that the cause of the death came from a disagreement with the deceased.

"The injured victim and the deceased were drinking alcohol and playing loud music during the night until it caused dissatisfaction with the perpetrator and leading him to attack the men."

Media reports suggest 49-year-old Mr Evans had lived in Thailand for around five years.

And The Sun newspaper reported Wassana Muanchit, who described herself as Mr Evans' wife, had spoken to the man arrested on suspicion of his killing.

"I looked in his eyes. I was still so angry at him. I asked him, 'why did you kill my husband?'," the 33-year-old is reported to have said.

She added: "He gave me a monthly allowance and my expenses are high, but my husband took amazing care of me.

"Now I don't know what to do because I will have nobody to support me."

Mr Dagnan, from Nuneaton, was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He is believed to have travelled to the country to spend time with his girlfriend, Nong Pranee.