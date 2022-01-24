News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston-born man killed in sickle attack in Thailand

Paul Jones

Published: 8:46 AM January 24, 2022
Marcus Evans in a passport photograph released by Thai Police

Marcus Evans in a passport photograph released by Thai Police - Credit: Thai Police

A man killed in an attack in Thailand is believed to have been Marcus Evans, from Weston.

Thai police have released passport photos of two men, believed to have been attacked in Kanchanaburi in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 22).

One was 49-year-old Mr Evans, whose passport shows he was born in Weston.

It is understood he had lived in that part of western Thailand for around five years.

A 22-year-old Thai man has been charged with Mr evans' murder, and with causing serious injury to the second victim - 54-year-old Shaun Dagnan, whose passport showed he was born in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Few details of the attack have been released, although Thai police said a sickle was found at the scene.

The alleged attacker is due in court today (January 24), police added.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are in contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support."

Weston-super-Mare News

