Appeal after burglaries between Mark and Highbridge
- Credit: Archant
Jewellery and cash were stolen during two burglaries in Somerset last week.
Two addresses, on the B3139 between Watchfield and Mark Road, Highbridge, were broken into between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, December 18.
PC Rebecca Turner, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “At the moment we are keeping an open mind about the two burglaries being linked.
“House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out to try to identify the offenders.
“We’re keen to hear from any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling along the B3139 between these times."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and give the reference number 5221296785.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
