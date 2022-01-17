News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man SPAT at shop staff in row over face mask

Paul Jones

Published: 7:54 AM January 17, 2022
Police CCTV appeal Glastonbury mask row spitting incident

Police would like to trace this person - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A man spat at a member of shop staff after being asked to wear a mask.

Police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after the incident in Glastonbury on Wednesday, December 15.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said the incident happened between 9.30am and 10am at a store in the High Street.

"A man entered the shop and became verbally abusive when asked to wear a mask," they said. 

"Upon then being asked to leave, he spat directly at the member of staff.

"This action led to the store being closed for a deep clean and left the staff member shaken and distressed."

The man in the image was in the area at the time, they added, and is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a jacket, grey baseball cap and blue trousers or jeans.

"We’d ask him – or anyone who can help us trace him – to contact us," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information whould contact police on 101, giving reference number 5221293803, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

