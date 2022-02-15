Warrant issued for arrest of man JAILED in his absence for PC assault

Sheppard was sentenced by magistrates sitting in Weston - Credit: Archant

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Weston man JAILED in his absence by magistrates for assaulting a police officer.

Matthew James Sheppard, of Orchard Street, Weston, was due in court on Monday (February 14) to be sentenced for assaulting police constable Aaron Mulcahy in November 2021 in Keynsham.

But 34-year-old Sheppard did not attend - and was sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars in his absence.

Sheppard was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and court costs of £85.

A warrant for his arrest without bail was issued by Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston.