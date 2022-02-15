News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Warrant issued for arrest of man JAILED in his absence for PC assault

person

Paul Jones

Published: 1:45 PM February 15, 2022
Richard Penny was remanded in custody after appearing at the magistrates' court on Tuesday.

Sheppard was sentenced by magistrates sitting in Weston - Credit: Archant

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Weston man JAILED in his absence by magistrates for assaulting a police officer.

Matthew James Sheppard, of Orchard Street, Weston, was due in court on Monday (February 14) to be sentenced for assaulting police constable Aaron Mulcahy in November 2021 in Keynsham.

But 34-year-old Sheppard did not attend - and was sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars in his absence.

Sheppard was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and court costs of £85.

A warrant for his arrest without bail was issued by Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Honeytree Day Nursery & Pre-school on Grange Road, Weston.

Hospital nursery announces permanent closure

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cargo at Wapping Wharf. Google.

Could Weston soon be home to it's own answer to Bristol's Wapping Wharf?

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Police-accident

'Severe' injury in crash on A370 near Weston prompts police warning

Paul Jones

person
Cream-rendered detached house with storm porch over door and garage block on a right angle from it on left with double doors.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Large house with converted double garage in popular seafront village

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon