Man avoids jail after having a knife in Iceland supermarket

Lee had the knife in Iceland, in Paignton, Devon - Credit: Google

A man avoided jail time after being found guilty of possessing a craft knife in a public place.

Michael Lee, of The Ebdon Arms, Wick St Lawrence, received a 12-week suspended prison sentence after appearing before magistrates at Weston last Tuesday (March 22).

He was convicted of possessing craft knife in Icelands Foods Ltd, in Victoria Street, Paignton, Devon, on December 30 last year.

As well as the suspended sentence, Lee was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and to pay £85 costs.