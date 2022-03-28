News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man avoids jail after having a knife in Iceland supermarket

Paul Jones

Published: 12:37 PM March 28, 2022
Lee had the knife in Iceland, in Paignton, Devon

Lee had the knife in Iceland, in Paignton, Devon - Credit: Google

A man avoided jail time after being found guilty of possessing a craft knife in a public place.

Michael Lee, of The Ebdon Arms, Wick St Lawrence, received a 12-week suspended prison sentence after appearing before magistrates at Weston last Tuesday (March 22).

He was convicted of possessing craft knife in Icelands Foods Ltd, in Victoria Street, Paignton, Devon, on December 30 last year.

As well as the suspended sentence, Lee was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and to pay £85 costs.

