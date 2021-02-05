Orders on public spaces and tackling anti-social behaviour set for approval

Published: 12:00 PM February 5, 2021

North Somerset to introduce new orders - tackling anti-social behaviour make public spaces more welcoming - Credit: Image by klimkin from Pixabay

New and amended orders aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and to make public spaces more welcoming are set to be approved next week.

North Somerset Council's Executive will consider a number of changes to the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) at its meeting on February 11.

The council first introduced PSPOs in 2017 to deter people or groups committing anti-social behaviour in public places.

They are enforced by designated council staff, police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) and other officers authorised by the council.

The authority deals with those who break PSPOs on a case-by-case basis and action taken could include a written warning, restorative justice, a fixed penalty notice of £75, reduced to £50 if paid within 10 days, or prosecution.

Deputy leader of the council and executive member for regulatory services, Mike Bell, said: “We have listened to what residents and businesses have been telling us about issues in their local communities, as a result, we're introducing a number of new orders which will enable us to deal more effectively with a wider range of anti-social behaviour issues which are having a detrimental effect on people’s quality of life."

The new orders include no swimming at Abbots Pool nature reserve, in Abbots Leigh, which the council was forced to close last summer following concerns for public health and issues with environmental damage and anti-social behaviour.

The new PSPO will mean swimming, bathing, wading or jumping into the pool is prohibited, including using boats, dinghies, canoes, sailboards or inflatables in or on the water.

PSPOs covering children’s play areas will also be extended to include skate parks, with two new restrictions added prohibiting consuming alcohol and lighting a fire or barbeque.

The list of public buildings, where officers can take action against someone behaving in a manner which causes annoyance or a nuisance will be extended, to include leisure centres, recycling centres and venues such as the Tropicana in Weston.

PSPOs also include dog control orders aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership. New orders will be introduced at Portbury Ponds, Portbury Nature Reserve, where no dogs are set to be allowed in the ecological ponds.

This includes no dogs allowed at Court Hay playing field in Easton-in-Gordano.

Further consultation will take place on the existing dog control orders on Weston beach and on the introduction of new orders where no dogs are allowed at Broadcroft play area, in Claverham and all dogs must be on leads at Hutton Moor playing fields and Worle recreation ground.

Anti-social behaviour can be reported by calling 101 or log-on to saferstrongerns.co.uk/reportasb