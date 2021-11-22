Tributes paid to 'bright, beautiful, gentle soul' who died after being found injured

The family of a man from Weston whose death is being treated as suspicious have released a tribute to him.

Nicolas Bryan, aged 46, was found with a serious head injury at a property in Rydal Road at about 3.20am on November 16.

He died in hospital in the late afternoon of November 17.

Nicolas' family said: "Nick was a bright, beautiful, gentle soul who was caring and sensitive, with an incredible sense of humour and infectious laugh.

"He was very close to his mum and younger sister, having lost his dad when he was 11-years-old.

"He was a supportive friend, was extremely loved and will be hugely missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him."

Three people have been arrested in connection with his death. A 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman remain in police custody.

A woman aged 39 who was previously arrested remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “Our deepest sympathies are with Nick's family and we're working hard to find out how he came by his death. Nick's family ask for privacy at this time.

"We still want to hear from anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious in the Rydal Road area on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

"If you can help call 101 and give the reference 5221269622 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."