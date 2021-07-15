Council's enforcement officers issued 62 fines last week
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
North Somerset Council has confirmed that its enforcement officers have issued 62 fines since July 9, with 59 of these being issued in Weston.
So far, the council has hired seven officers to issue on-the-spot fines for public offences which include littering and dogs not being on leads.
The executive member for neighbourhoods, Cllr Mike Solomon has told the Mercury and Times he is keen to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Mr Solomon said: "As a council, we have been far too easy-going on these matters and this has to stop.
"In the last week, our officers have patrolled Weston, Clevedon and Nailsea and I have been surprised to learn that the majority of offenders are under 50 years of age.
"I also want to stress that these officers are there to support our residents."
The 62 fines handed out totalled £2,175 in costs - 17 of which were paid immediately.
Most Read
- 1 Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp
- 2 Threat to pier and Prince Consort Gardens sparks formation of new community group
- 3 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist could build drive-thru restaurant in town
- 4 Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest
- 5 Police appeal after teenager approached by men while riding home from school
- 6 Man pulls necklace from woman’s neck in Weston robbery
- 7 Leo awarded for bravery after saving mum’s life aged five
- 8 Valley Fest to go ahead
- 9 Weston RFC mourn passing of Bob Hedges
- 10 PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together
Out of the 62 fines, 58 were for littering, three for dogs not being on leads and one for urinating in public.
Cllr Solomon also stressed that the council was keen to go after dog owners who did not clean up after their pets, which is a £75 offence.
He added: "We will be making it a priority to fine people who do not clean up after their dog.
"Through the public, we have identified hotspots that we will send our officers to target in a bid to reduce careless dog owners.
"We do not want our children, or ourselves, to be walking through dog poo when trying to enjoy our parks - it is a health hazard.
"Also, dog owners who clean up their dog's poo but throw the bag over a fence or tie it to a tree branch; you are not helping, you are a part of the problem."