Council's enforcement officers issued 62 fines last week

Published: 5:45 PM July 15, 2021

North Somerset Council has pledged to crack down on dog owners with its enforcement officers. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset Council has confirmed that its enforcement officers have issued 62 fines since July 9, with 59 of these being issued in Weston.

So far, the council has hired seven officers to issue on-the-spot fines for public offences which include littering and dogs not being on leads.

The executive member for neighbourhoods, Cllr Mike Solomon has told the Mercury and Times he is keen to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Mike Solomon is North Somerset Council's executive for Communities, tourism and leisure. - Credit: NSC

Mr Solomon said: "As a council, we have been far too easy-going on these matters and this has to stop.

"In the last week, our officers have patrolled Weston, Clevedon and Nailsea and I have been surprised to learn that the majority of offenders are under 50 years of age.

"I also want to stress that these officers are there to support our residents."

The 62 fines handed out totalled £2,175 in costs - 17 of which were paid immediately.

Out of the 62 fines, 58 were for littering, three for dogs not being on leads and one for urinating in public.

Vehicles were unable to access bins along the seafront due to the amount of visitors. - Credit: Debbie Bishop

Cllr Solomon also stressed that the council was keen to go after dog owners who did not clean up after their pets, which is a £75 offence.

He added: "We will be making it a priority to fine people who do not clean up after their dog.

"Through the public, we have identified hotspots that we will send our officers to target in a bid to reduce careless dog owners.

"We do not want our children, or ourselves, to be walking through dog poo when trying to enjoy our parks - it is a health hazard.

"Also, dog owners who clean up their dog's poo but throw the bag over a fence or tie it to a tree branch; you are not helping, you are a part of the problem."