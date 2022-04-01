PC 'searched for himself and colleagues on police database': Claim

An Avon & Somerset police officer misused the force’s computer database to check their records and those of colleagues and others and then lied about it to superiors, it is alleged.

The constable, referred to as PC F, faces a misconduct hearing on Monday, April 4, after being accused of breaching the police standards of professional behaviour.

A publicity notice for the hearing said: “It is alleged that on numerous occasions between February 26 and July 12, 2021, PC F accessed police computer systems NICHE and STORM for non-policing purposes to search for their own name and address and for records relating to colleagues and other people.

“It is also alleged that on November 23, PC F gave a dishonest response when asked about the above allegations.”

The notice said if proven, the allegations amounted to gross misconduct.

PC F allegedly breached the standards of honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct, it said

The notice said the hearing would be held in public at force HQ in Portishead but that PC F had been granted anonymity, while the reasons for that could also not be disclosed.