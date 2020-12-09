News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Armed offenders burgle Weston home

Weston Mercury reporter newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Published: 4:20 PM December 9, 2020   
Stanley Grove street view

Police are stepping up patrols in the area as a result of the burglary. - Credit: Google

Four armed offenders forced their way into a Weston home last night and stole a large quantity of cash.

The aggravated burglary happened just after 5pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) in Stanley Grove.

The offenders, who were wearing masks, forced their way into the address and threatened the occupants before stealing a large quantity of cash. 

Firearms officers attended the area and conducted a search for the suspects but were unable to locate them.  

Enquiries are ongoing and police patrols are being stepped up in the area following the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 5220275943.


