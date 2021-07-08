News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Police appeal after security guard injured in assault

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:44 AM July 8, 2021   
Police assault appeal

Do you know this man? - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a man in connection with an assault on a security guard at a Weston-super-Mare supermarket.

The incident happened at 10pm on April 16 when a security guard working at Asda, in Phillips Road, was assaulted by an unknown man. He suffered an injury to his eye and needed hospital treatment. 

Avon and Somerset police are investigating the incident and have released a photo of the male they would like to speak to.

Asda assault

Police are keen to speak to this man in connection with an assault at Asda. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He is described as white, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins and wearing glasses, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.
 
Anyone who knows the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221081709
 

Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

