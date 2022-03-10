Police appeal for stolen items after burglary in Cheddar

These items were stolen during a burglary in Cheddar on February 19. Pictures: Avon and Somerset Police. - Credit: Archant

Can you help locate these stolen items?

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of these missing items after a house was burgled in Cheddar last month.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a home in Labourham Way through a rear window during the hours of 3pm and 11pm on February 19.

The stolen items include personal adornments such as gold jewellery and a significant quantity of cash.

Below are some pictures of the missing property.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We want to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information that could help us trace the stolen property.

"If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 5222042028."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.