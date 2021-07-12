News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Police appeal after criminal damage in Weston town centre

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:25 AM July 12, 2021   
Avon and Somerset Police appeal

Police are appealing for help to identify this man. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage at a residential complex in Weston-super-Mare.

A verbal altercation took place between two people at an address in Alexandra Parade at around 3.45am on June 12. An unknown male then forced open a locked door, causing damage in the process.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking for help to identify a man who officers are keen to talk to in connection with their enquiries. He is described as white, about 25-35 years of age, of average build, with dark hair.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed what happened, is asked to contact police through the website, or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5221130680.

Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News

