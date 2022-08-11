News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Police appeal after hit-and-run in Weston

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:00 PM August 11, 2022
Officers are keen to trace the driver of this blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time

Officers are keen to trace the driver of this blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Weston last week.

Police say a man, in his 30s, was injured in a collision on Elm Tree Road just after 4.30pm last Friday (August 5).

The pedestrian suffered an injury to his hip after he was struck by a passing car in Locking which failed to stop.

Officers are now keen to trace the driver of a blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a pedestrian was injured in a collision in Weston-super-Mare.

"If you saw the incident, or have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage or any information which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5222187930."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.

