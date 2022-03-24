Appeal after crash which left cyclist with brain injury

The incident happened on Saturday, March 12, near Norton St Philip - Credit: Archant

The driver involved in a crash which left a cyclist with broken ribs and a brain injury is being sought by police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident, which happened on the B3110 earlier this month.

A collision between a vehicle and a bicycle occurred at about 10.40pm on Saturday, March 12, just to the south of Norton St Philip.

"The cyclist suffered a number of injuries, including broken ribs and a brain injury, which required them to spend several days at Southmead Hospital," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"They have since been discharged and are recovering from their physical injuries.

"The driver of the vehicle initially checked on the welfare of the cyclist before leaving the scene without providing any details."

They are described as white, male, approximately 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with brown hair and spoke with a West Country accent.

The vehicle is described as a ’55’ plate Mitsubishi L200 with a galvanised steel cab on the back and green and silver in colour.

Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam that may show a vehicle matching this description, should contact police on 101 and give reference number 5222059948.