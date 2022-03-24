Appeal after crash which left cyclist with brain injury
- Credit: Archant
The driver involved in a crash which left a cyclist with broken ribs and a brain injury is being sought by police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident, which happened on the B3110 earlier this month.
A collision between a vehicle and a bicycle occurred at about 10.40pm on Saturday, March 12, just to the south of Norton St Philip.
"The cyclist suffered a number of injuries, including broken ribs and a brain injury, which required them to spend several days at Southmead Hospital," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.
"They have since been discharged and are recovering from their physical injuries.
"The driver of the vehicle initially checked on the welfare of the cyclist before leaving the scene without providing any details."
They are described as white, male, approximately 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with brown hair and spoke with a West Country accent.
Most Read
- 1 Council searches for First Bus replacements
- 2 Chinese lanterns, tents and bird feeding could all be banned under new public orders
- 3 Family owners bid farewell to Uphill Wharf Café
- 4 'Swinging' police sergeant barred from force over night out in Weston
- 5 Litterbugs made to pay £7,000 in fines for Public Order breaches
- 6 American couple trace grisly ancestry to Locking Manor
- 7 Where is the cheapest petrol and diesel in Weston?
- 8 Appeal after crash which left cyclist with brain injury
- 9 Man needed hospital treatment after being punched and headbutted in pub attack
- 10 Have YOUR say on how to improve Weston General Hospital
The vehicle is described as a ’55’ plate Mitsubishi L200 with a galvanised steel cab on the back and green and silver in colour.
Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam that may show a vehicle matching this description, should contact police on 101 and give reference number 5222059948.