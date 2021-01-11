Police appeal for help to trace drug offender
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police are appealing for help to find a man who failed to attend court for a drugs offence.
Joshua Neale, aged 31, who has links to Weston and Banwell, is also wanted in connection with an investigation into offences of assault, threatening behaviour and malicious communications.
Neale is described as white, of medium build, about 6ft 3ins tall, with green eyes and short, brown hair.
He has various tattoos including a wolf on his left bicep, a wolf and moon on his left arm, a cross on his left arm, and a tribal tattoo with red boxing gloves on his chest.
Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 and give the call handler reference number 5220225909.
If anyone has information which would help police to locate him, they are asked to call Avon and Somerset Constabulary on 101 using the same reference number.
Most Read
- 1 Mass rollout of Oxford vaccine begins in North Somerset
- 2 Man jailed for filming women without their knowledge
- 3 "Worst ever" homes appeal
- 4 'That sinking feeling!' - Weston reacts to digger stuck on its beach
- 5 Extra care housing development welcomes first residents
- 6 Sustainable fish supplier offers discount for readers
- 7 Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home
- 8 New business working to support the community
- 9 Woman dies after being hit by train
- 10 Coronavirus rates at highest level in North Somerset as nation goes into lockdown