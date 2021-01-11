Police appeal for help to trace drug offender

Published: 6:45 AM January 11, 2021 Updated: 7:42 AM January 11, 2021

Wanted - Joshua Neale, 31, failed to appear in court for a drugs offence and other charges. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to find a man who failed to attend court for a drugs offence.

Joshua Neale, aged 31, who has links to Weston and Banwell, is also wanted in connection with an investigation into offences of assault, threatening behaviour and malicious communications.

Neale is described as white, of medium build, about 6ft 3ins tall, with green eyes and short, brown hair.

He has various tattoos including a wolf on his left bicep, a wolf and moon on his left arm, a cross on his left arm, and a tribal tattoo with red boxing gloves on his chest.

Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 and give the call handler reference number 5220225909.

If anyone has information which would help police to locate him, they are asked to call Avon and Somerset Constabulary on 101 using the same reference number.