Crime

Police appeal for witnesses to 'altercation' in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:36 AM November 11, 2021
Dashcam and witness appeal after collision in Weston-super-Mare.

Police have launched a dashcam and witness appeal following a collision in Weston-super-Mare. - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Weston on November 7. 

An 'altercation' with a young man and a young woman with a pushchair occurred near Tesco Express on the Walliscote Road and Severn Road junctions, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday. 

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it on dashcam footage. Police would also like to hear from a passer-by who intervened but has not yet come forward. 

A man has been arrested in connection with the altercation and has since been released under investigation. 

Anyone who may have seen the incident should contact the police on 101 and reference crime number 5221261957. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.   

Weston-super-Mare News

