Do you know these men? CCTV captures two young males in a shop where the assault happened.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has released CCTV images of two men after a teenager was assaulted.

The teenage boy, aged 15, sustained facial injuries and required dentistry treatment after he was punched in the Mead Vale area. He was with friends at the time.

The incident took place in Nightingale Court around 7:35pm on August 30.

Police would like to identify these two men, pictured, as part of their ongoing investigation.

The male wearing a dark cap in CCTV images is said to be of a slim athletic build. The second male is described as average build.

Both men are white, wore dark tracksuits and are believed to be in their late-teens or early-20s.

Should you know the names of these two males or witnessed the incident, contact the police on 101 referencing the crime number 5221200594.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.

