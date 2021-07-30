Have you seen wanted man Frazer Englefield?

Published: 1:15 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM July 30, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted for assault and criminal damage offences in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for anyone with information on Frazer Englefield to get in touch.

He is wanted for offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage which happened in Weston on July 13.

Wanted man Frazer Englefield. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Frazer, aged 27, is white, about 5ft 9ins tall and slim with short mousey-blond hair and tattoos on his arms.

He has links to the Easton area of Bristol and Weston.

Police are warning people not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 quoting reference 5221162016. Anyone with information which could help to trace him is asked to call 101.