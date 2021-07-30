News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Have you seen wanted man Frazer Englefield?

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 1:15 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 1:44 PM July 30, 2021
Wanted man Frazer Englefield. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted for assault and criminal damage offences in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for anyone with information on Frazer Englefield to get in touch.

He is wanted for offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage which happened in Weston on July 13.

Wanted man Frazer Englefield. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Frazer, aged 27, is white, about 5ft 9ins tall and slim with short mousey-blond hair and tattoos on his arms.

He has links to the Easton area of Bristol and Weston.

Police are warning people not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 quoting reference 5221162016. Anyone with information which could help to trace him is asked to call 101.

Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News

